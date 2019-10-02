LACONIA — A Franklin woman who was involved in trying to smuggle drugs into the Belknap County Corrections facility received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to the charge.
Tiffany Eastman, 23, of Central Street, in Franklin pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court to a misdemeanor level charge of conspiracy to deliver a pen containing methamphetamine for a prisoner.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Eastman to 12 months in the House of Correction, but suspended the sentence on condition of one year of good behavior.
Eastman had initially been facing a felony conspiracy charge.
Nadeau also ordered Eastman to serve one year of probation.
