LACONIA — A local woman received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession.
Emily A. Kresco, 27, of Sheridan Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to charge of possession of fentanyl.
Judge James C. O’Neill III sentenced Kresco to 12 months in the House of Correction, with all the time suspended on condition of two years good behavior. In addition, the judge ordered Kresco to be evaluated by a licensed drug/alcohol abuse counselor and that a report of the counselor’s findings be submitted to the court within 90 days.
Kresco was fined $434, but that too was suspended on condition of two years good behavior.
