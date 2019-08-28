LACONIA — A Belmont woman was sentenced to time in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to two drug charges.
Bridgett Kimball, 39, of Durrell Mountain Road, in Belmont, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to a charge of sale of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Tina Nadeau sentenced Kimball to 12 months on the trafficking charge and ordered that Kimball complete a comprehensive, multiphase treatment program — CORE — for inmates with substance abuse problems.
On the methamphetamine possession charge, Nadeau imposed a suspended four- to eight-year prison sentence which will take effect when she is released from the House of Correction.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office dropped a charge of possession of the prescription sedative clonazepam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.