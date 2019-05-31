LACONIA — An Alton woman has been sent to the House of Corrections for violating the terms of her probation, just 1½ weeks before her probation was due to end.
Judge James D. O’Neill III ordered Teri Marquis, 55, of Larry Drive in Alton, to spend 30 days in the Belknap County Corrections facility. The judge further required that she take part in any counseling, training, and education programs recommended by corrections authorities.
Marquis had received a one-year sentence, suspended for three years, after pleading guilty on Dec. 17, 2015, to a charge of second-degree assault. She was also placed on probation for three years which was due to expire on Dec. 17, 2018.
However, 11 days before her probation was scheduled to end, state probation officials charged her with violating her parole for misusing 9-1-1, and for violating the requirement that she not drink any alcoholic beverage.
