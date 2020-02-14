WOLFEBORO — Police have charged Katelyn Gallup, 29, of Effingham on a charge of driving on a suspended license-second offense, on Feb. 9 on Center Street. She was booked and released from the Carroll County Jail, pending a March 4 court case.
