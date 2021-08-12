Calls came in shortly before 5 p.m. to report someone jumped off a boat near the Margate Resort in Paugus Bay and did not resurface. Laconia Fire Department as well as other local departments responded to the call.
Read the Paper at Home!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
With three weeks left in August, what’s something you are sure to do before the summer ends?
Most Popular
Articles
- Kelly Clarkson asks judge to legally change her surname amid Brandon Blackstock divorce
- Sununu signs law banning vaccine mandates in New Hampshire
- Thomas Markle reveals sentimental gift he sent Meghan for her 40th birthday
- Good news and bad for parking garage building
- Britney Spears gets locked in bathroom at 2am
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck spending lots of time together
- For some performers, Lakes Region became a haven from COVID
- Ben Shapiro: When does the COVID-19 panic end?
- Jamie Lynn Spears shares crying clip
- Mayor upset over Sununu’s effort to sell State School
Images
Videos
Commented
- Patricia Saenger: Letter was an uninformed condemnation of a major religion (9)
- Dan Hamilton: Won't be back until anti-vaccine law is repealed (9)
- Sharon Lee: The children deserve wisdom, not fear (6)
- Alan Moon: COVID panic aside, we’re not a threat to one another (6)
- Critics press race theory allegations at School Board meeting; supt. pushes back (4)
- Mike Sylvia: Feeling conflicted when beliefs run into contradictory facts (4)
- Jim Mayotte: A state divided in a nation divided (4)
- Annie Robbins: Free Staters have taken over state's Legislature (4)
- Charles Bradley: Some suggestions for American renewal (3)
- John Sellers: Student mask use should not still be up for debate (3)
- Timothy Pease: All Americans should defend our country from any threat (3)
- Alan Moon: Focus of article was on wrong border (3)
- Marc Abear: Dept. of Justice overreaching in Georgia lawsuit (2)
- Kenneth L. Bowers: Investigation needed into Jan. 6 incident at capitol (2)
- Jeff Robbins: Public enemies - The 'COVID's a hoax; Vaccinations are a plot' crowd is enough to make you sick (2)
- Bev Buker: An appeal to house the workforce (2)
- Jane Westlake: Voters must fight to save democracy in our nation (2)
- Parks & Rec board to hear from beach regulations critics, backers (2)
- Taxation, open spaces, and the great divide over current use (2)
- Lakeport residents being evicted, face time pressures (2)
- Leonard Campbell: The line between offering opinion and doing harm (2)
- Bill Hemmel: Electric vehicles are here to stay – and growing (2)
- William Thomas: Become better informed about Israel's role in Gaza (2)
- Natt King: Threat of voter fraud demands attention (2)
- E. Scott Cracraft: Those behind Capitol attack need to be held accountable (2)
- Bruce Jenket: Critics of the Jan. 6 attack are cherry-picking (2)
- William Shanley: Gilford Police Department is helpful and professional (1)
- James Veverka: The type of mask worn matters in protecting against the virus (1)
- Robert Miclette: Suggestion for an easy fix to the labor-shortage problem (1)
- Mayor upset over Sununu’s effort to sell State School (1)
- Tracy A. McGuire, 56 (1)
- Phil Wittmann: Democrats lie, cheat and steal their way to election victories (1)
- Rick Notkin: There is a path to redemption for the U.S. (1)
- Karin Mattson: State needs animal abuse registry (1)
- Hannah Road neighbors melt down over ice cream traffic (1)
- Pockets of vaccine hesitancy concern public health officials (1)
- Making paid family leave work for NH (1)
- Lakeport project accelerates; Brunette, developer in talks (1)
- Wayne Evans: Colonial Theatre is a gorgeous addition to downtown (1)
- Ben Shapiro: Lying about 'misinformation' to justify tyranny (1)
- Lynn Rudmin Chong: Remembering that crime begets crime (1)
- Dave Schwotzer: Founding Fathers left voting particulars up to states (1)
- Leonard Witt: Cordelli sponsored anti-free speech bill (1)
- Rep. Michael Moffett: Students need civics fundamentals to become informed citizens (1)
- Theresa Gebhard: State needs to address issues facing assisted living homes (1)
- Walt Flinn: America has benefited from advances in health care (1)
- Gilford schools ease up on COVID restrictions (1)
- Stephen Potter: Massachusetts residents don't get to dictate to NH (1)
- Chuck McGee: Moultonborough writer sinks to new low (1)
- Lafayette St. residents bring grass gripes to city (1)
- Brennan Christen: Maybe he missed those giant signs at the border (1)
- Matthew Willette, 59 (1)
- Ben Shapiro: When does the COVID-19 panic end? (1)
- Hillary Seeger: How ever will be get by without Dan Hamilton? (1)
- COVID rules for city schools may be easing (1)
- Cooking ban on front burner at parks committee session (1)
- Gerald Brooks: Those in position of authority do not necessarily know what is best (1)
- Lynn Rudmin Chong: Questioning motivations of fellow letter writers (1)
- Althea Dunscombe: We must help young people reach their full potential (1)
- Sun reporter crashes NHMS podium (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.