GILFORD — A transient wanted on multiple warrants is in custody after a 2½-hour standoff at a Saltmarsh Pond Road residence in the wee hours of Thursday morning.
Gilford police were notified by a bail bondsman around 1:50 a.m. Thursday that Christopher W. Wathen, 33, was at a house at 23 Saltmarsh Pond Road, said Deputy Police Chief Kris Kelley.
Wathen, who has no fixed address, was wanted on three charges of failure to appear in court on various felony drug charges, failure to appear in court on a charge of reckless conduct involving a dangerous weapon — also a felony — and three misdemeanor warrants for resisting arrest, disobeying a police officer, and driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
The first officers arriving on the scene called on Wathen to surrender and come out of the house, but he refused, Kelley said.
For 2½ hours, officers negotiated with Wathen to give himself up. At about 4:30 a.m., he came out and surrendered. Members of the Belknap Special Operations Group had been called to the scene and were almost ready to go into the house and take Wathen by force, Kelley said.
Wathen was unarmed, Kelley said. He added that two or three other people in the house cooperated with police in an effort to get Wathen to surrender voluntarily.
Wathen was arraigned later Thursday in Belknap Superior Court. He is being held in the Belknap County Corrections facility in lieu of $1,000 cash bail.
Kelley said Wathen has a lengthy criminal record, including convictions for bank robbery and burglary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.