BELMONT — The motorcyclist who died in Tuesday’s fatal accident on Route 106 has been identified as a Laconia resident.
Belmont police Thursday identified the man as William Ray, 65, of Laconia.
Ray was traveling north on Route 106 about a mile north of Belmont Village Tuesday evening when his motorcycle collided head-on with a car which was traveling south in the wrong lane, according to police. The impact of that crash sent both the motorcycle and the car crashing into another northbound vehicle.
The driver of the southbound car, Tricia Abbott, 53 of Loudon, remained in critical condition in Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Thursday, nearly two days after she was airlifted unconscious from the accident scene to the state’s only Level 1 trauma center.
The driver of the northbound car was Ann Bridgeman, 47, of Laconia, who managed to escape injury, according to Belmont police.
Belmont police said the investigation into the crash is continuing.
Tuesday’s accident was the second serious crash in less than a week in the area of Route 106 between Brown Hill and Seavey roads. It is also the third fatal crash in 14 months to occur along the Belmont stretch of Route 106, and the ninth fatality in about a year to occur on the highway between Concord and Laconia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.