FRANKLIN — The death of an unidentified man is under investigation by authorities.
New Hampshire Marine Patrol reported Friday that the body of a person was discovered in a stretch of the Winnipesaukee River in Franklin. The agency was notified of the discovery at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The apparent drowning is believed to be an isolated event and no foul play is suspected, Marine Patrol Capt. Timothy Dunleavy said.
A statement released to the media did not identify the victim or give any other details.
The agency is asking anyone who might have information related to the incident to contact Marine Patrol Sgt. Joshua E. Dirth at 603-227-2215 or Joshua.E.Dirth@dos.nh.gov.
