LACONIA — Two area men have been indicted on charges alleging they sexual assaulted underage girls.
Clayton V. Traversie, 30, of Fir Tree Drive in Alton, was indicted on four counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Jonathan Ball, 41, of Rufus Road in Sanbornton, was indicted on three counts of felonious sexual assault.
Traversie and Ball were among those indicted by the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
According to the indictments, Traversie engaged in various sexual acts between Aug. 27, 2013, and Nov. 14, 2013, with a girl who was aged 8 and 9 during that time.
Ball is alleged to have raped a 15-year-old girl last February and March, according to the indictments.
Others indicted were:
Euclide Cantin, 63, of Jameson Street in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of driving a motor vehicle after having been deemed an habitual offender.
John C. Dewhirst, 38, of Lincoln Street in Laconia, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Brandon Duggan, 35, of Pine Road in Westford, Massachusetts, was arrested on two counts of domestic violence second-degree assault. According to the indictment, Duggan twice strangled a 24-year-old victim last Oct. 18, in Laconia.
Morgan Hescock-Scribner, 24, no fixed address, was indicted on a charge of theft by deception.
According to the indictment, Hescock-Scribner, who has been convicted twice on misdemeanor theft charges, allegedly attempted to return a generator and tool set “which had been selected from the sales floor and had not been purchased” from the Tilton Walmart.
Heidi Lyn Holt, 36, of West High Street in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of attempted burglary. The indictment alleges Holt tried to break into the Hair Excitement salon at the Tanger Outlets in Tilton.
Aaron Marchione, 27, of Parsonage Drive in Laconia, was indicted on three counts of receiving stolen property. Marchione is alleged to have received stolen jewelry and other items belonging to three different victims between last Sept. 29 and Oct. 15.
Tyler Moran, 21, of Tilton Bridge Road in Sanbornton, was indicted on charges of theft by unauthorized taking and burglary. Moran allegedly broke into Kettlehead Brewery in Tilton and stole items worth more than $1,500.
Elwin Moses, 59, of Concord Street in Belmont, was indicted on two counts of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender. According to the indictments, Moses was stopped while driving twice within 26 days.
Matthew Newborn, 19, of Dell Avenue in Laconia, was indicted on charges of second-degree assault and witness tampering. According to the indictments, Newborn strangled a 17-year-old female and then asked a member of his family to persuade the victim to drop the charges.
Kyle Putnam, 35, of Franklin Street in Franklin, was indicted on a charge of receiving stolen property — a 2016 GMC van.
Caleb C. Stockwell, 27, of Youngs Hill Road in Loudon, was indicted on a charge of driving after having been deemed an habitual offender.
Howard D. Towne, 63, of Hayes Road in Alton, was indicted on a charge of domestic violence second-degree assault.
Joshua Warren, 31, of Brown Road in Groveton, was indicted on charges of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon — a pickup truck, and disobeying a police officer. Warren allegedly was traveling in excess of 100 mph on Route 11 in Alton. According to the indictment, Warren was passing other vehicles in breakdown lane, as well as traveling in the oncoming lane, forcing other motorists to veer off the road.
