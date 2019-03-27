HAVERHILL — Two area people have been charged with a scheme to redeem several boxes of vinyl siding for cash.
Michael L. Johnson, 34, of Hermit Woods Road, Sanbornton, and Caitlin M. Sottile, 24, of Independence Avenue, Franklin, were indicted at the latest session of the Grafton County Superior Court Grand Jury, on a variety of theft-related charges.
Johnson and Sottile were each indicted on one charge of receiving stolen property and two counts of theft by deception.
According to the indictments, the two took control of eight boxes of vinyl siding that had been stolen from a contractor, altered the coding on the boxes, and then brought them to a Lowe’s store for a refund “as if it had been originally purchased from Lowe’s.”
Indicted on other matters were:
Dante T. Parrish, 22, of Cooper Street, Loudon, was indicted on three counts of forgery, for passing alleged counterfeit bills at three Plymouth businesses last August.
Julie M. Perriera, 53, of Daniel Webster Highway (Route 3), Meredith, was indicted on a felony charge of bail-jumping.
