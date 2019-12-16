LACONIA — Something didn’t smell right for two Tilton police officers as they drove down a rural street last August. They said they smelled the odor of marijuana emanating from the property.
Four months later, Jennifer L. Morrill and Shane M. Livingston, who lived on the property, have been indicted on felony charges of growing marijuana and psychedelic mushrooms.
Morrill and Livingston are among a number of people indicted on drug-related charges during the latest session of the Belknap County grand jury.
An indictment is not an indication of guilt. Rather, it is a finding that enough evidence of a potential crime exists to warrant bringing a case to trial.
According to a sworn affidavit, the two Tilton officers were driving along Lancaster Hill Road on Aug. 12 with the windows in their cruisers rolled down, when they “stated out loud we could smell a strong odor of marijuana in the air. Once we drove further past the residence the odor went away,” the affidavit states.
When the officers went up to the house at 76 Lancaster Hill Road, they could smell marijuana coming from the residence, according to the affidavit.
After obtaining a search warrant, the officers found mushrooms growing in a closet, bags of mushroom seeds, and plastic tubs containing manufacturing equipment for growing marijuana and mushrooms. All told, 33 drugs and evidence exhibits were seized, the affidavit states.
Morrill, 39, and Linvingston, 40, were indicted on two counts of manufacturing a controlled drug — marijuana and psilocin (psychedelic mushrooms) — and possession of tetrahydrocannabinol — or THC, the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychedelic effects. All the charges are special felonies which are potentially punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison.
Others indicted were:
Stephen Anderson, 26, of Woodland Drive, Belmont, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Ash, 28, of Messer Street, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Leroy H. Boynton III, 52, of Tranquility Turn, Laconia, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of the narcotic pain reliever buprenorphine. He was also indicted on a charge of being a felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
Melinda Bastraw, 28, of Lewis Street, Laconia, was indicted on a charge of possession buprenorphine.
Keith Davis, 48, of Highland Street, Laconia, was indicted for possession of buprenorphine.
Cory Decato, 35, of Walker Brook Road, Danbury, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of buprenorphine.
Nusa M. Dedic, 33, of Batchelder Street, Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Sean Dillon, 38, of Pine Cone Lane, Meredith, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Tracie Fitzpatrick, 45, of Shane Way, Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Brittany G. Ford, 27, of Garfield Street, Laconia, was indicted for possession of oxycodone.
William Fort, 57, of Howard Street, Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Cierra A. Gonyea, 23, of Church Street, Laconia, was indicted on separate charges of possession of a combination of fentanyl and heroin, and possession of methamphetamine.
Joanna Greenlay, 31, of South Main Street, Laconia, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Laura Hazelton, 28, of East Bow Street, Franklin, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Harzmovitch, 33, of Church Street, Goffstown, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Nicole, A. Hollins, 33, of River Street, Franklin, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Devin Kane, 42, of Fellows Hill Road, Northfield, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Jason P. Lamy, 37, of Franklin Street, Franklin, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and a charge of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.
Adam Liesner, 31, of Applecrest Lane, Andover, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Kenneth R. MacCabee, 38, of Seavey Road, Belmont, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of cocaine.
Kylie Magoon, 24, of Main Street, Tilton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Mancini, 29, of Dale Drive, Hooksett, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Karen Mekkelsen-Weeks, 35, of Beacon Street, Franklin, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Brandon Miles, 23, of Winnisquam Avenue, Laconia, was indicted for possession of heroin and fentanyl.
Farrah Munn, 29, of Knowles Hill Road, Alexandria, was indicted of possession of fentanyl.
Ashley Nelson, 31, of West Main Street, Tilton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of oxycodone.
Melissa Peaslee, 29, of Chestnut Street, Franklin, was indicted for sale of methamphetamine.
Nicholas Rodrick, 29, of Ked Drive, Concord, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, two counts of possession of methamphetamine, a charge of possession of buprenorphine, and a charge of criminal threatening with a deadly weapon.
Marissa Rondeau, 24, of Trues Brook Road, Lebanon, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of the prescription sedative clonazepam.
Corey Sinclair, 38, of Hicks Road, Belmont, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Sara Smith, 38, of Union Avenue, Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine, and a charge of possession of buprenorphine.
Leah Storey, 45, of Cedar Street, Tilton, was indicted on separate charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of buprenorphine.
Lindsay Thayer, 31, of Church Street, Laconia, was indicted for possession of fentanyl.
Michael Tierney, 22, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine,
Nestacia Tobey, 35, of Union Avenue, Laconia, was indicted on two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Daniel Trombley, 34, of Avery Street, Ashland, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Kevin Turner, 33, of School Street, Allenstown, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
Maria Vallee, 37, of Union Avenue, Laconia, was indicted on separate charges of possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine.
Megan Wilkens, 24, no fixed address, was indicted for possession of methamphetamine.
