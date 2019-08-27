MOULTONBOROUGH — Two Vermont residents were injured in a head-on crash Monday.
Kenneth Hammer, 89, of St. Johnsbury, Vermont, and his passenger, Karin Hammer-Williamson, 60, of Essex, Vermont, were both injured in the accident which occurred at the intersection of Route 109 and Old Route 109 Monday afternoon.
Police Chief John Monaghan III said the accident occurred when a car, being driven by a teenager, crossed the centerline of Route 109, and crashed head-on into the Hammer vehicle. Monaghan identified the driver of the second car only as a 17-year-old Moultonborough resident.
Both Hammer and his daughter, Hammer-Williamson were rushed by ambulance to Huggins Hospital for treatment. It took rescuers considerably longer to get Hammer-Williamson out of the damaged car because EMTs wanted to be able to remove her on a backboard because of the suspected extent of her injuries.
Neither Hammer nor Hammer-Williamson was listed as a patient at Huggins Hospital Tuesday afternoon, according to Monika O’Clair, vice president of strategy and community relations at the hospital. O’Clair could not say whether they were treated and released, or if they were transferred to another medical facility.
Monaghan said speed or alcohol are not suspected to have been factors in the crash. He asked those who may have seen the crash to contact Officer Sean Welch at 603-476-2400.
Traffic on Route 109 was reduced to one lane for about an hour and Old Route 109 was closed to traffic for about an hour while officers conducted their on-scene investigation, Monaghan said.
