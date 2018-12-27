WOLFEBORO — A local woman is facing a domestic violence-related simple assault charge, and a man is facing charges of simple assault (DV), criminal threatening, and obstructing the report of a crime or injury, following a Dec. 26 incident in Wolfeboro.
Police Sgt. Guy Maloney and Officer Michael Fenton responded to a report of domestic violence on Dec. 26 at 11:06 a.m., finding that Robert Morneau was bleeding from the forehead. According to Morneau, his fiancée, Renee DeAngelis, had thrown a box at him, causing the head injury, and he had several other minor injuries from the altercation between them.
Sgt. Maloney met with DeAngelis, who said Morneau had assaulted her inside the apartment, threatening to harm her, and that he damaged her cell phone when she attempted to call the police for help.
DeAngelis and Morneau are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 3.
