NORTHFIELD — Traffic on Interstate 93 was restricted for about six hours Monday morning after a truck and car collided, State Police reported.
The accident, involving a box truck and sedan, occurred about 9:10 a.m. in the northbound lane just south of Exit 19.
State Police from Troop D, Northfield Police and the Tilton-Northfield Fire Department all rushed to the scene.
Both drivers and all passengers were transported to Concord Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, State Police said.
The truck, driven by Siarhei Varanko, 28, of Manchester, was changing from the right lane into the passing lane when the truck’s rear bumper became entangled with the front of a car in the passing lane driven by Heather Moody, 36, of Boscawen. The collision sent both vehicles off the road into the median, where the truck struck a tree, State Police said.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, But State Police said in media release, “Varanko apparently did not see Moody in the left lane when he changed lanes.”
Johns Towing services removed the box truck and debris.
Anyone who saw the crash or who has information about it is being asked to contact Trooper Brandon Rivard at 603-223-4381, or email him at Brandon.Rivard@dos.nh.gov
