LACONIA — A local man has been sentenced to time in the House of Correction after pleading guilty to two drug possession charges.
David Paul, 52, of Manchester Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Wednesday to a charge of possession of fentanyl and a separate charge of possession of cocaine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Paul to two concurrent one-year sentences in the Belknap County Corrections facility. The judge suspended three months of the sentence on condition of good behavior and that Paul complete a comprehensive, multiphase counseling and treatment program — called CORE — for inmates with substance about problems.
