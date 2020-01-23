BELMONT — A driver from Pelham did not have to seek the urgent care offered by the medical facility where his tractor-trailer unit came to rest after he lost control of it on Thursday morning.
Jeffrey McCarthy, 38, who was uninjured in the crash, told police that a silver car had veered into his lane, forcing him to take evasive action. In doing so, he lost control of the truck he was driving for M&M Transport Services of Indianapolis, Indiana. Sliding along the shoulder of the road, it took down a utility pole carrying a traffic light and dragged it along until coming to stop in front of ConvenientMD.
Police Capt. Richard Mann said the person driving the silver car which the truck driver mentioned may not have been aware of the chain of events set into motion by a momentary lane drift.
The police department received 911 calls about the crash at 7:25 a.m. and emergency responders shut down the northbound lane at the Ladd Hill intersection until they were able to set up a detour through the parking lot of ConvenientMD and the adjoining self-storage parking lot, where traffic could rejoin Route 3. Southbound traffic was not affected by the crash.
The tractor-trailer unit sustained heavy damage which took it out of service, and a member of the New Hampshire State Police Commercial Enforcement Unit came to review the details of the crash with McCarthy.
State highway crews plowed and treated the roadway with salt and ice, while members of the Traffic Light Division attended to the remaining traffic lights, which were flashing in default mode after the crash.They had to erect a new pole to replace the one that got lodged behind the cab of the truck.
Two hours after the crash, one northbound lane was opened to allow traffic to pass around the state work crews.
“To help with this investigation, we are hoping to speak to anyone that may have witnessed this event as it occurred so we can get their perspective,” Mann said. “If you can provide any information, we would be grateful if you would call us at 267-8350.”
