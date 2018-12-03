A Tilton man has been charged with setting his car on fire on the Spaulding Turnpike in Dover, State Police report.
Troopers from State Police-Troop A barracks responded to the southbound lanes of the turnpike Saturday just before noon, after getting a report of a vehicle fire. Upon arriving they found a 2017 Subaru WRX fully engulfed in flames.
Preliminary investigation indicated that the fire had been set, police said.
A short time later, police located the driver, David Virgue, 30, who had fled the scene. He was taken into custody without incident.
Virgue was charged with arson and reckless conduct, both felonies. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Strafford Superior Court.
The southbound lanes of the turnpike were closed temporarily while firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.
State Police were assisted at the scene by the Dover Police and Fire departments, the state Fire Marshal’s Office, and the Newington Police Department.
Anyone with information pertaining to the fire is asked to contact Trooper Petros Lazos, at Troop A at 603-223-8490, or at petros.lazos@dos.nh.gov.
