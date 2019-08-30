BELMONT — Three vehicles were extensively damaged in a daytime chain-reaction crash on Route 106 Thursday, sending one person to the hospital.
According to police, a 10-wheel dump truck being driven by Keith Sullivan, 48, of Bristol, was traveling north when two vehicles ahead of it suddenly veered into the breakdown lane to avoid hitting a northbound SUV which had stopped to make a left turn.
The truck “was unable to brake as quickly as the smaller vehicles,” causing the truck to crash into the rear of the SUV that was being driven by Sharon Simons, 50, of Franklin, Belmont police Capt. Rich Mann said.
The impact pushed Simons’ vehicle into the oncoming lane where it collided with a southbound Jeep SUV driven by Kim Bruneau, 61, of Bristol.
Simons, whose vehicle was struck from the back and head-on, was taken by ambulance to Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia for treatment.
The accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. near 687 Laconia Road, between Seavey and Brown Hill roads.
The dump truck, which belonged to Casella Waste System, received substantial damage to the front end and front axle. The Chevrolet SUV sustained significant rear and front-end damage.
The Jeep sustained heavy front-end damage.
All three vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
The highway between Seavey Road and Wildlife Boulevard was shut down because the road was impassable due to crash debris strewn in the travel lanes, Mann said. Traffic was detoured around the area for just under 90 minutes.
Neither alcohol nor speed is thought to have been a factor in the crash, Mann said.
“This state highway has seen its fair share of crashes in recent years and we can’t emphasize enough how important it is (for motorists) to scan traffic … and be aware of changing traffic-flow conditions,” Mann said.
