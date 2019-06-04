LACONIA — A Pittsfield man received a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to drug possession.
William Butterworth, 34, of Ingalls Road, in Pittsfield, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday, to a charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Butterworth to 12 months in the Belknap County Corrections facility with all the time suspended on condition of five years good behavior.
The judge also ordered Butterworth to serve two years probation and to continue participating in a drug and alcohol treatment and counseling program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.