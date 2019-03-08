MEREDITH — A local man who had been named as a suspect in a home invasion and theft of the homeowners’ vehicle has been formally charged in connection with the crime.
Damien Boddy, 27, of Meredith, was charged with burglary, theft by unauthorized taking, and criminal threatening — all felonies.
Police said Boddy broke into a residence off Route 25 late last Saturday night, terrorized the couple living there, and forcibly took the keys to their vehicle. Neither of the home’s occupants was hurt.
Boddy was arrested Sunday afternoon after the vehicle was spotted in Epsom.
On Tuesday he was arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on charges of receiving stolen property — a felony — and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and disobeying an officer. He was also cited with a motor vehicle violation of reckless driving.
Boddy has been placed in preventive detention, and remains confined in the Merrimack County Jail.
Boddy’s arrest on the Meredith charges followed a thorough investigation, Meredith Police Sgt. Philip McLaughlin said, which included examination of evidence found at the scene, interviews, and evidence located in the stolen vehicle.
The case has been turned over to the Belknap County Attorney’s Office, McLaughlin said.
Several police departments in the Lakes Region and Concord area assisted Meredith police with their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.