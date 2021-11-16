LACONIA — The issue of whether a former Belknap County sheriff’s deputy can be put on trial for sexually assaulting an inmate will be heard by the state Supreme Court.
The full five-member court will hear arguments in the matter regarding Ernest Blanchette next year. No date for the oral arguments has been set. But in its order, the high court instructed the prosecution to submit its written arguments no later than Jan. 20. The defense is required to submit its brief by Dec. 6.
Blanchette, 41, is charged with raping a female inmate as he was transporting the woman back to the Belknap County House of Correction from a dental appointment in 2014. He is charged with two counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and one charge of felonious sexual assault.
It is Blanchette’s contention that he cannot be charged under a law that states that inmates cannot legally consent to sexual acts with those overseeing their custody, arguing that law applies only to employees of correctional facilities. Blanchette's defense argues that the sex acts were consensual.
Blanchette has argued the current case is improper based on the state Supreme Court’s 2017 decision which overturned his conviction on a similar charge in Hillsborough County.
Blanchette maintains that because, in that decision, the Supreme Court asked the Legislature to correct the ambiguity in the law as it pertains to employment, that law must therefore be considered unconstitutionally vague.
The Belknap County Attorney’s Office, which indicted Blanchette on the current charges in October 2020, is arguing that Blanchette was in fact an employee of the Belknap County corrections department at the time of the alleged assaults because he was acting “as an agent of the correctional institution.”
Belknap Superior Court Presiding Justice James D. O’Neill III asked the Supreme Court to hear the matter. In his order dated Aug. 2, O'Neill wrote that he found that both the prosecution and Blanchette “presented two ‘facially plausible arguments’ as to the meaning” of where Blanchette was employed at the time of the alleged assaults.
O’Neill said the Supreme Court’s 2017 decision did not address the question of which meaning of employment would apply in this case.
