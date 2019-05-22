LACONIA — A local registered sex offender has been sentenced to prison for failing to report his change of address as required.
Jonathan Currier, 42, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Belknap Superior Court for failing to inform Belmont police of his new address within five business days of moving, as required by the state’s sex offender registration law.
Court documents show Currier’s address as Shasta Drive, in Londonderry.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Currier to one to three years in prison, and ordered that he undergo drug and alcohol treatment, counseling, and assessment recommended by corrections officials. Currier will receive credit for the 91 days he had spent in confinement prior to Tuesday’s hearing.
Currier also pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of “heroin, acetyl fentanyl, and fentanyl,” according to the indictment. O’Neill imposed a 3½- to seven-year suspended sentence which will take effect upon his release from prison.
