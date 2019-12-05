LACONIA — A local man will spend at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.
Kyle McCoy, 23, of Main Street, in Laconia, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to two charges of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced McCoy to five to 10 years in State Prison on one charge, and ordered that he undergo sex offender treatment program while in prison. In addition he was barred from having any contact with the victim or the victim’s family.
On the second charge, McCoy was sentenced to a second five- to 10-year prison sentence with all the time suspended on condition of 10 years of good behavior. The suspended sentence will begin once McCoy is released from prison.
According to the indictments, McCoy committed various forms of sexual assault between March 1, 2015, and Nov. 30, 2015, on a boy who was 11 and 12 years old at the time of the violations.
Seventeen charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault, and two charges of felonious sexual assault against McCoy were dropped in July 2017, according to court records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.