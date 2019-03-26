TILTON — A Tilton man has been sentenced to the House of Correction where he will receive intensive drug treatment, after admitting to two drug possession charges as part of a negotiated plea.
Jeffrey Grablewski, 48, of Main Street, in Tilton, pleaded guilty in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday to two charges of possession of a controlled drug — fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Judge James D. O’Neill III sentenced Grablewski to nine months in the Belknap County Corrections for the fentanyl possession charge. He also ordered Grablewski to successfully complete the CORE program, a comprehensive multi-phase program for inmates with substance abuse problems.
On the methamphetamine possession charge O’Neill sentenced him to 12 months, with all the time suspended on condition of one year of good behavior and completion of the CORE program. The suspended sentence will begin once Grablewski is released from his nine-month sentence.
As part of the negotiated plea, the Belknap County Attorney’s Office agreed to drop a felony charge of possession of buprenorphine, and misdemeanor charges of domestic violence simple assault, obstructing the report of a crime, and resisting arrest.
– Michael Mortensen
