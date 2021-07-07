LACONIA — Prosecutors will not offer a plea deal to Hassan Sapry, who is accused of murdering Wilfred Guzman Sr. in Laconia two years ago, so long as Sapry intends to pursue an insanity defense.
An attorney from the Criminal Division of the state Attorney General’s Office gave the prosecution’s position during a pre-trial hearing in Belknap Superior Court Tuesday.
“We informed the court that based on defense counsel’s representations that they believe this is a not-guilty-by-reason-of-insanity case, we would not be making a plea offer,” Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Clay said in an email. However, prosecutors are open to making an offer if Sapry “wish(es) to discuss a guilty plea,” she added.
A court document signed by Judge James D. O’Neill III indicates that a plea deal is unlikely.
Sapry, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, and second-degree murder, in Guzman’s death which occurred on April 18, 2019, according to court records.
Last month Sapry filed a notice of defense of insanity. His attorney, Mark Sisti, cited Sapry’s mental illness due to the “atrocities” that he and his family suffered during the Iraq War.
Prosecutors allege Sapry killed the 57-year-old Guzman in Guzman’s apartment on Blueberry Lane “by beating and cutting his head and neck multiple times.”
The court document dated Tuesday also indicates that Sapry’s trial could be divided into two parts — or bifurcated — with guilt or innocence being determined in one part of the trial, and the issue of inanity being decided in the second part.
A date for the trial has not been set. But attorneys have indicated that it could last three weeks or longer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.