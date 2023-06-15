Hassan Sapry looks on during the second day of his murder-insanity trial. Sapry, 24, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, at his Blueberry Lane apartment in April 2019. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)
LACONIA — The state of mind of accused murderer Hassan Sapry was discussed at a sealed hearing Wednesday.
The status conference — the fourth in six months — was closed to the public at the request of defense attorney Mark Sisti, who told Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard he needed to discuss “issues with regard to [Sapry’s] psychiatric condition.”
Public access was then blocked for the rest of the 20-minute virtual hearing.
Sapry’s mental health has been a dominant issue in the case in which he is accused of killing Wilfred Guzman Sr. in April 2019. Charges against Sapry allege he bludgeoned Guzman to death, and stabbed him with swords and other objects, causing 140 wounds.
Sapry has pleaded innocent to the charges by reason of insanity.
Sapry’s trial was abruptly halted last August. Leonard declared a mistrial after one week of testimony because of what she said were “unforeseen issues.” She told the jury she was not at liberty to elaborate.
Leonard then ordered Sapry to undergo a competency evaluation to determine whether he was mentally fit to understand the charges against him as well as his ability to rationally participate in any court proceedings and meaningfully assist his attorneys in his defense.
The report of that evaluation was filed with the court last December and has been sealed. A more recent psychiatric evaluation was submitted to the court on June 6. That report too has been sealed, according to court records.
The judge has yet to rule on the question of whether Sapry is competent to stand trial.
In another development, a new prosecutor has been assigned. Attorneys Jeffrey Strelzin and Danielle Sakowski have formally withdrawn from the case. The new prosecutor on the case is Senior Assistant Attorney General Benjamin Agati.
Agati is currently the prosecutor assigned to the case of Adam Montgomery, who is accused of causing the death of his 5-year-old daughter, Harmony Montgomery.
