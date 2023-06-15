Sapry Day 2

Hassan Sapry looks on during the second day of his murder-insanity trial. Sapry, 24, is pleading not guilty by reason of insanity to the murder of Wilfred Guzman Sr., 57, at his Blueberry Lane apartment in April 2019. (Jon Decker/The Laconia Daily Sun photo)

LACONIA — The state of mind of accused murderer Hassan Sapry was discussed at a sealed hearing Wednesday.

The status conference — the fourth in six months — was closed to the public at the request of defense attorney Mark Sisti, who told Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Leonard he needed to discuss “issues with regard to [Sapry’s] psychiatric condition.”

