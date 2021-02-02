SANBORNTON — Police responded to 22 service calls during the week ending Jan. 30.
Two people were arrested.
Alan Maxwell, 17, of Sargent Street, in Northfield, was arrested for DWI, unlawful possession of alcohol, and possession of controlled drugs.
Adrienne R. Dion, 19, of Charles Street, in Laconia, was arrested on a warrant.
Officers made nine motor vehicle stops which resulted on one driver receiving a summons, and eight others receiving written warnings.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
A report of suspicious activity was investigated.
