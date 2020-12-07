SANBORNTON — Police responded to 32 service calls from Nov. 29 through last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers issued five warnings to motorists for motor vehicle infractions, and investigated one traffic accident.
Police investigated a report of someone issuing a bad check.
A report of a theft was investigated.
Officers assisted three motorists.
A report of reckless conduct was investigated.
Three reports of suspicious activity/vehicles were checked out.
Two reports of road hazards were looked into.
