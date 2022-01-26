SANBORNTON — Police handled 32 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Police handled a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted on one driver being issued a traffic summons and 16 others getting written warnings. One traffic accident was was investigated.
Officers responded to one mental health emergency.
Police investigate a report of suspicious activity or vehicle.
A check on the personal well-being of one resident, and a security check of a residence were conducted.
Officers responded to three domestic disturbance reports.
