SANBORNTON — Police handled 27 service calls for the week ending April 17.
Two people were arrested.
Joshua Haney, 40, of Knox Mountain Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of facilitating a drug or underage house party.
Riley M. Tobin, 18, of Knox Mountain Road, in Sanbornton, was charged with unlawful possession of alcohol.
Six people were taken into protective custody.
Officers made motor vehicle stops with led to one driver receiving a summons, and seven others getting written warnings.
Police investigated a report of criminal trespass.
An officer assisted at a medical/fire call.
Police were asked to check out a reported road hazard, and to conduct a welfare check at a residence.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.