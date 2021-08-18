SANBORNTON — Police handled 47 service calls during the week ending on Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 16 drivers being given written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a motorist who left the scene of an accident.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Officers checked out four reports of suspicious vehicles or activity, and performed two well-being checks on residents.
Officers responded to five reports of domestic disturbances.
