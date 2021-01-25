SANBORNTON — Police responded to 27 service calls for the week ending Jan. 23.
There were no arrests.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Police made 10 motor vehicle stops, resulting in two drivers receiving summonses, and eight getting written warnings.
Police investigated a report of sexual assault.
A report of criminal trespass was investigated.
Officers responded to a medical aid call, and a request for a welfare check.
Police investigated a report of a suspicious vehicle or activity.
Officers responded to a call for a report of a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.