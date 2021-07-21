SANBORNTON — Police handled 59 service calls for the week ending July 17.
There were no arrests. One person was taken into protective custody.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 30 drivers being given written warnings. Three traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated the report of a burglary, and two reports of theft.
A report of criminal mischief was investigated.
Police investigated a report of harassment.
Officers responded to two fire/EMS calls, and one call to assist another department.
A report of forgery and another of fraud were investigated.
Police checked out two reports of suspicious vehicles or activity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.