SANBORNTON — Police handled 45 service calls during week ending Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a traffic summons, and 17 others receiving written warnings. Three traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of an assault.
A report of an attempted burglary was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Police responded to assist at one fire/medical call, and two requests to assist other departments.
Police checked into one report of a suspicious vehicle/activity, and also checked once on the welfare of a local resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.