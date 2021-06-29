SANBORNTON — Police handled 44 service calls during the week ending June 26.
One person was arrested.
Robert A. Labrance, 61, of Lower Bay Road, in Sanbornton, was arrested for DWI (subsequent offense).
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 29 drivers receiving written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a motorist leaving the scene of an accident.
Officers assisted an one fire/medical call, and were also called to assist another department on one occasion.
Police checked out one report of a road hazard and provided assistance to two motorists.
