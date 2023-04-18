SANBORNTON — Police handled 74 service calls March 26 through April 15.
Two people were arrested.
Nathan T. Holmes, 18, of Calef Hill Road in Sanbornton, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass and on a warrant.
Owen Brouillard, 19, of Calef Hill Road in Sanbornton, was arrested on charges of criminal trespass and criminal mischief.
One person was taken into protective custody.
Police issued 19 motor vehicle warnings and responded to four traffic accidents.
Four calls were about juvenile matters.
Police investigated one report of assault.
Officers responded to one report of criminal trespass, and one report of criminal threatening.
Police investigated a report of theft.
Officers were called for one report of identity fraud, and two reports of fraud.
Police investigated one report of possession by a minor.
Officers were called for a report of harassment.
There were two house checks and two welfare checks requested.
Officers were called three times about suspicious activity or vehicles.
Police assisted another department or agency three times.
Officers were called for two medical or fire calls.
Police investigated one report of reckless conduct.
Officers served one summons.
Police were called for one violation of operating an off-road vehicle.
Officers completed one sex offender registration.
There were three calls for pistol permits.
One incident involved animals.
Officers were called for one domestic disturbance.
