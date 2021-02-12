SANBORNTON — Police handled 19 service calls during the week ending Feb. 6.
One person was arrested.
Joshua Delemus, 40, of Cardigan Court, in Tilton, was arrested for driving after his license had been revoked or suspended.
Officers made three motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver receiving a summons, and two others being given written warnings. Police investigated one traffic accident.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.
Police responded to a request to assist another department, served two court summonses, and performed one welfare check.
