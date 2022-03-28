SANBORNTON — Police handled 21 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Police conducted a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in four drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
A report of a motorist leaving the scene of an accident was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft.
Officers assisted another department at an incident.
