SANBORNTON — Police handled 34 service calls for the week ending Dec. 11.
There were no arrests.
Police conducted a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in nine drivers receiving written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police assisted at two medical/fire calls.
Police responded to six reports of road hazards.
Two reports of a violation of a domestic violence order and one report of suspicious activity were investigated.
On one occasion police were called upon to assist another department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.