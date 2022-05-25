SANBORNTON — Police handled 24 service calls for the week ending on Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Police made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in seven drivers receiving written warnings.
An officer responded to give needed assistance at a fire/medical call.
Police conducted checks on the well-being of two residents, and on one report of a road hazard.
Officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.
