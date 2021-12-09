SANBORNTON — Police handled 36 service calls during the week ending last Saturday.
One person was arrested
Edward Hill, 31, of Elm Street, in Northfield, was arrested on a warrant.
Police made a number of traffic stops which resulted in 18 drivers being given written warnings. Five traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of conduct after an accident (leaving the scene).
A report of a domestic disturbance was investigated.
Police were called on once to provide assistance for another department, and to check on the welfare of a local resident.
A report of a neighborhood dispute was investigated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.