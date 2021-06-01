SANBORNTON — Police handed 27 service calls for the week ending May 29.
There was one arrest.
Jason Weichtmann, 40, of Rumford, Rhode Island, was arrested for DWI.
Police investigated a report of criminal threatening.
Four reports of fraud were investigated.
Officers responded to at three fire/EMS calls.
Police responded to a call to assist a motorist, and to deal with two reported road hazards.
