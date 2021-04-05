SANBORNTON — Police handled 32 service calls during the week ending April 3.
There were no arrests. However, one person was placed in protective custody.
Officers made motor vehicle stops which resulted in two drivers receiving written warnings.
Police were called to check on 11 reports of road hazards, most occurring during the high winds on March 29.
A report of criminal threatening was investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
Officers responded to the scene of two fire/medical aid calls, and assisted other departments on two occasions.
There were two calls to assist motorists, and two checks to ensure that unoccupied residences were secure.
