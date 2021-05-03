SANBORNTON — Police handled 58 service calls during the two-weeks ending on May 1.
One person was arrested.
Jessica Boyle, 29, of Crescent Street, in Hill, was arrested for DWI.
Another person was taken into protective custody.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a summons and 17 other getting written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft, and two reports of attempted fraud.
A report of a possible drug violation was investigated.
Police investigated a report of criminal mischief.
Officers responded to two domestic disturbance calls.
Two reports of assault, and hindering an official investigation were investigated.
Police assisted at one fire/medical call, checked on a report of a road hazard, and conducted two welfare checks.
