SANBORNTON — Police handled 31 service calls for the week ending last Saturday.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in eight drivers being given written warnings. One traffic accident was investigated.
Police investigated four reports of criminal trespass.
Two reports of criminal threatening were investigated.
Police investigated a report of fraud.
A report of harassment was investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft.
Police responded to two medical/fire calls, and one request to assist another department.
Officers responded to a call for a domestic disturbance.
