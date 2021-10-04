SANBORNTON — Police handed 33 service calls for the week ending Oct. 2.
There were no arrests.
Police conducted a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in 19 drivers getting written warnings. Officers investigated one traffic accident.
Police responded to a report of a disturbance, as well as a report of a road hazard.
A bogus check report was investigated.
An officer responded to one medical/fire call.
Police conducted two requests to check on the personal welfare of local residents.
