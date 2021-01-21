SANBORNTON — Police responded to 21 service calls for the week ending Jan. 16.
There were no arrests.
Officers made motor vehicle stops that resulted in one driver receiving a traffic summons, and five getting written warnings.
One traffic accident was investigated.
A report of identity fraud and another report of disorderly conduct were investigated.
Officers conducted two welfare checks and assisted other departments on two occasions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.