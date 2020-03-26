Sanbornton police responded to 13 calls for service during the week ending March 21.
There was one motor vehicle accident.
Police investigated one larceny complaint.
There was one medical emergency.
Police assisted another department.
Police investigated one burglary.
Police logged one DWI.
Police investigated suspicious activity.
There was one fire department response.
There was one sex offender registration.
There was one request for police information.
There was one directed patrol.
Police investigated one suspicious vehicle.
There was one animal complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.