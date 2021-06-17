SANBORNTON — Police handled 40 service calls for the week ending June 12.
There were no arrests.
Officers made a number of motor vehicle stops which resulted in one driver being issued a summons and 15 others getting written warnings. Two traffic accidents were investigated.
Police investigated a report of a theft.
A report of criminal threatening was investigated.
Police investigated two reports of criminal mischief (vandalism).
Officers responded to one fire/medical call, and were dispatched to assist motorists on four occasions.
Police looked into two reports of road hazards and one of suspicious activity.
